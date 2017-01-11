Elon Musk does Tesla customer service FOX Content Hub Elon Musk does Tesla customer service Some companies are notorious for bad customer service.

Some companies are notorious for bad customer service.

But Tesla isn’t one of those companies. Twitter user @loic recently noticed people weren’t moving their cars after they were parked at a charging station. He could have called customer service, but he just tweeted Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

@elonmusk the San Mateo supercharger is always full with idiots who leave their tesla for hours even if already charged. — Loic Le Meur (@loic) December 11, 2016

Within six days Elon fixed the problem.

That was fast @elonmusk :) "Tesla introduces fee for lazy owners who leave their cars charged at superchargers" https://t.co/E9usRDxS1J — Loic Le Meur (@loic) December 17, 2016

It’s a good thing Tesla has customer service down because the competition is tough in other areas. Lucid motors just designed a 1,000 horsepower electric car designed to beat a Tesla. Now if Lucid can fix customer problems in one day instead of six, we’ll really be impressed.