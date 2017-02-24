Texas boy creates kid-friendly food pantry using Amazon FOX Content Hub Texas boy creates kid-friendly food pantry using Amazon There's something special about how a child sees the world. The same applies to food pantries and how to go about making a difference.

When 7-year-old Kaden Newton was first introduced to food pantries, his parents knew he was different.

His mother Diana Newton told FOX 4, “When he was about 4, he came to my husband and I and said, ‘I want to create a company to feed the poor’, and we were shocked.”

Canned vegetables weren’t exactly appetizing to him, so he combined adult notions with his kid thoughts, and created a unique vision. He officially formed his nonprofit “Mac & Cheese and Pancakes” back in November and uses Amazon.com’s Gift Registry for donations. In just one week they received 6,000 food items.

The Newton’s Texas home is filled with boxes of the major kid food groups -- cereal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and of course -- pancakes.

“No matter how old you are, you can make one big difference. It can be like any difference. It could be like a difference like food, or like everybody deserves the same rights, everybody will be safe, everyone will play together...Like, it could be a difference in every way. You don’t have to do one of my suggestions. It could be anything,” said Kaden.

And of course pancakes. Lots and lots of pancakes for everyone. Watch the video to see the donations roll in.