Meet the special ed teacher giving a voice to disabled children

A former special education teacher created a Facebook page that allows disabled children to tell their stories.

Chris Ulmer initially tried to get these stories made into a book, but more than 50 publishers turned him down. So he created the Facebook page, “Special Books by Special Kids,” and it now has over 1 million followers.

Chris said, "The students in my class were amazing. They were funny, engaging and charismatic… I wanted to show off these individuals and help them show the world what they had to offer.”

Chris travels the world interviewing disabled children in hopes of giving everyone a voice.

"I consider it my role to normalize the diversity of the human condition."

"Part of our platform is to find a solution and help parents educate their children that some people may be different but they still have so much to offer and we have to respect them and include them in our society."

"I hope SBSK inspires others to take a moment instead of judging someone.”

If you’re ever in need of some incredible inspiration, head on over to “Special Books by Special Kids” Facebook page. It’ll make your day.