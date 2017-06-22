Meet the 8 year-olds using jokes to fight cancer

Two 3rd graders are telling jokes-- and raising $30,000 for childhood cancer research.

Meet 8-year-olds Max and Alex. They wanted to raise money to help kids like Max’s sister, Scarlett, who was battling a brain tumor. They decided to tell their classmates jokes--at the cost of a nickel per joke.

When their proud parents found out what they were up to, they helped them take their show on the road.

Calling themselves “The Comedy Kids,” they set up a stand at a farmer’s market. From just one day of jokes (and some follow-up online donations) they raised almost $20,000. All the money went to the organization, A Kids' Brain Tumor Cure.

The Comedy Kids were so original, they received an additional $10,000 from the New York Yankee’s annual Hope Week initiative.

Now they’re helping other children across the country to fundraise with jokes for nonprofits.

Max and Alex are making the world a funnier, better place. One joke at a time. Visit their website to get involved.