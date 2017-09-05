Father invents app to make his teen ‘ReplyASAP' to his texts

A dad who was sick of his teenage son ignoring him has created an app that forces his son to text him back.

Nick Herbert created the app, ReplyASAP. The way it works is brilliant. When Nick texts his 13-year-old son, his son’s phone will lock and an alarm will go off until he responds to his father.

Nick told Yahoo, “He is always playing games and has the phone on silent. It drives me crazy. I’m hoping the app will make our relationship better… My son hasn’t really said anything negative about the app. It is all about him understanding why it’s there. If I have something important to say I will send an urgent message. Hopefully It will make things a bit easier… Will it be the bane of his life? Maybe. I’m not going to be using it all the time to speak to him.”

If you’re interested in driving all your friends and family crazy, the app allows you to track as many as 20 phone numbers. However, as of right now, ReplyASAP is only available on Android. Happy texting.