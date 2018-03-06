Four-year-old donates bone marrow to save lives of younger twin siblings

- Four-year-old Michael Pownall is a real-life superhero, and he doesn’t need to wear a mask. That’s because he’s donating his bone marrow to save the lives of his baby twin siblings.

“He says, ‘I’m going to save my baby brothers,’” Michael’s mother Robin told Fox 29.

Michael’s four-month-old little brothers Santino and Giovanni have a rare immune disorder called Chronic Granulomatous Disease. Left untreated, it can be deadly. That’s why in a matter of weeks, Michael will undergo a bone marrow transplant to save the life of his brothers.

“He could have said, ‘No mommy, I’m too scared. I don’t want to.’ But he’s just ready to go, and he’s our real-life superhero,” said Robin.

Michael’s little brothers don’t know it yet, but they’re lucky enough to have a donor who is a match right in their family. But many people who need bone marrow transplants aren’t so lucky. That’s why it’s so important for as many people as possible to register as potential bone marrow donors. It might be the difference between life or death for someone in need.