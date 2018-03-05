See which state tops U.S. News & World Report's 2018 rankings

- U.S. News & World Report has just released their annual ranking of the best states, but did your state make the top of the list?

Each year the list is compiled using factors like healthcare, education, quality of life, and more to determine an overall ranking. Here’s a look at the top 10:

Coming in at 10 through six are Colorado, Vermont, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Washington.

5. New Hampshire: Residents here truly believe in “Live Free or Die,” and thanks to their high rankings in opportunity and equality, they come in at number five.

4. North Dakota: Excellent infrastructure and number-one overall ranked quality of life put them at fourth on the list.

3. Utah: If you’re looking for a great economy and fiscal stability, not to mention all those incredible parks, you can’t do much better than number-three ranked Utah.

2. Minnesota: Minnesotans know their state has a lot more to offer than just gold-medal curling, and that’s why they made it all the way to number two on the list.

1. Iowa: And at the very top of the list, thanks to their strong infrastructure, healthcare, and opportunity, you can’t beat Iowa, the number-one overall best state, according to U.S. News & World Report.