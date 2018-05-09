Some of the best and some of the strangest royal wedding souvenirs you can buy

- Two-thousand members of the public have received invitations to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19. But the odds are, you’re not one of them. That’s OK, neither are we, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the royal wedding with a souvenir. Here are some of the best (and some of the craziest) we’ve seen.

If you want to keep it classy, you can’t go wrong with the official royal wedding commemorative china.

And if you want something to put that china on, how about a Harry and Meghan placemat?

If you really want to show your support on the big day, nothing beats waving a flag.

Rather spend the day imagining the royal wedding for yourself? Why not pick up these Harry and Meghan paper dolls?

Or if those don’t do the trick, maybe just dress up these life-sized cardboard cutouts instead.

And even if you can’t be there in person, you can still join in a toast to the happy couple with these custom Harry and Meghan champagne flutes.

No matter what it is you’re looking for, you can probably find it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s faces on it.

Oh, and by the way, if you are invited… any chance you need a date?