Study: Motherhood is equivalent to 2.5 full-time jobs

- If you’re a mom, you don’t have to be told that motherhood is hard work. But a new study says that motherhood isn’t a full-time job -- It’s way more than that.

According to the researchers, the average day of a mom in America starts at 6:33 a.m. and doesn’t stop until 8:31 p.m. That’s a 14-hour shift, and being a mom is a 7-day-a-week commitment. In other words, being a mom is equivalent to having two and a half full-time jobs!

But if you’re a mom, you don’t need us to tell you that what you need is a break. That's why we say, this Mother’s Day, it’s time for a day off.

That means no sweeping, no dusting, no dishes, and definitely no laundry, no matter how much juice has been spilled. Trash need to be taken out? Uh uh. It’s Mother’s Day.

Somebody need their soccer jersey washed? Not on Mother’s Day they don’t.

Mud tracked in all over the house? It’ll still be there Monday -- after Mother's Day.

And if anyone complains, you tell them that being a mom might be two and a half jobs in one, but Mother’s Day, you’re putting your feet up.