- Scott Chan, his wife and son all died and are among the victims of the dive-boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast.

"He had a lot of passions in life and shared them with his family, and so they were planning on doing a great vacation and a trip that they loved," said Kim Wallace, Fremont Unified School District superintendent.

Chan taught physics at American High Shool in Fremont for the past two years.

"The students and the staff are in complete shock, as were we when we heard of the news," Wallace said.

Classes just started only last Wednesday, and news of the teacher's death after the Labor Day weekend was upsetting to many on campus.

"We have counselors on site, we have the ability for people to just reach out and talk to each other and share their grief," Wallace said.

And many in the close-knit dive community are struggling to come to terms with what happened.

"The community's in total shock, being such a small group, and to have that many divers taken all at once is a tragedy," said Charles McKinven, manager of Pacific Scuba Divers in Sunnyvale and a dive instructor.

He says he believes two regulars of his, a father and daughter, died in the tragedy.

"They're very experienced divers," McKinven said. "They're in here on a regular basis, been diving for years in this area. I believe they go down to Southern California and do those Channel Island trips at least once or twice a year."

He says he's been on the boat involved in the tragedy

"I'd equate it to, the bunk room would be similar to something you'd see on a train, and it's three tiers of bunks, or it's two tiers depending on which level you're at," McKinven said. "But that's on the lower level of the boat."

He says the victims may not have known what was happening.

"If you're like most divers, you've been diving four to five times that day, by the time you go to bed, you're tired. I honestly think most of them probably didn't even know what was going on."