<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article>
<section id="story429472847" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429472847" data-article-version="1.0">Fremont man says Walmart tricked him by selling used tablet; company refutes his claim</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fremont man says Walmart tricked him by selling used tablet; company refutes his claim&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/fremont-man-says-walmart-tricked-him-by-selling-used-tablet-company-refutes-his-claim" data-title="Fremont man says Walmart tricked him by selling used tablet; company refutes his claim" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/fremont-man-says-walmart-tricked-him-by-selling-used-tablet-company-refutes-his-claim" addthis:title="Fremont man says Walmart tricked him by selling used tablet; company refutes his claim"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429472847.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429472847");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429472847_429425363_124315"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429472847_429425363_124315";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429425363","video":"606645","title":"Walmart%20refuses%20Fremont%20man%27s%20attempt%20to%20return%20tablet%20purchase","caption":"A%20Fremont%20man%20says%20he%20didn%27t%20get%20what%20he%20paid%20for%20at%20a%20local%20Walmart%20store.%20KTVU%27s%20Amber%20Lee%20reports%20on%20this%20cautionary%20tale%20where%20the%20buyer%20may%20need%20to%20beware.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F18%2FWalmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FWalmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_return__606645_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663480210%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5PwlmUNKBpTl6MHdBK8q6w3DY-c","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Ffremont-man-says-walmart-tricked-him-by-selling-used-tablet-company-refutes-his-claim%3Famp_gsa%3D1%26amp%3Bamp_js_v%3Da2"}},"createDate":"Sep 18 2019 10:50PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429472847_429425363_124315",video:"606645",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520Fremont%2520man%2520says%2520he%2520didn%2527t%2520get%2520what%2520he%2520paid%2520for%2520at%2520a%2520local%2520Walmart%2520store.%2520KTVU%2527s%2520Amber%2520Lee%2520reports%2520on%2520this%2520cautionary%2520tale%2520where%2520the%2520buyer%2520may%2520need%2520to%2520beware.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/19/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_return__606645_1800.mp4?Expires=1663480210&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5PwlmUNKBpTl6MHdBK8q6w3DY-c",eventLabel:"Walmart%20refuses%20Fremont%20man%27s%20attempt%20to%20return%20tablet%20purchase-429425363",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Ffremont-man-says-walmart-tricked-him-by-selling-used-tablet-company-refutes-his-claim%3Famp_gsa%3D1%26amp%3Bamp_js_v%3Da2"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:amber.lee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/fremont-man-says-walmart-tricked-him-by-selling-used-tablet-company-refutes-his-claim?amp_gsa=1&amp_js_v=a2">Amber Lee, KTVU</a>
Posted Sep 19 2019 08:06AM PDT
Video Posted Sep 18 2019 10:50PM PDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 08:16AM PDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429472847-429425348" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Walmart_refuses_Fremont_man_s_attempt_to_0_7665399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429472847" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FREMONT, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Buyers beware: That's the message from Doug Ewing of Fremont, who said he didn't get what he paid for when he bought a tablet from a Walmart in Fremont. </p> <p>Ewing made the purchase Friday at the store on Osgood Road.</p> <p>"When I opened the box, this is what I ended up with," said the 70-year-old as he held an 8-inch tablet, which shows signs of use. "There wasn't a battery charger. There wasn't a warranty." </p> <p>Ewing said he thought he had bought a brand new 10-inch Lenovo tablet. It was intended for his 5-year-old great-grandson, who is autistic. </p> <p>The former U.S. Marine said the box was vacuum-wrapped when he bought it. He said he went back to the store a few hours later to get a refund on his credit card, but managers at Walmart refused to accept the return. </p> <p>A company spokesman told KTVU the older, used tablet that Ewing tried to return is not in Walmart's inventory. Walmart wrote in an email to KTVU: "After reviewing surveillance footage, we determined that the item the customer attempted to return was not the same item the customer purchased." </p> <p>When KTVU asked Ewing if he had switched the item, he answered: "No. Look at my computer over there. It's a dial-up. I don't do computers." </p> <p>Ewing said a sales clerk pulled the tablet out of a locked case and walked to a nearby register in the electronics department to ring up the purchase for him. Ewing said it came as a shock when he opened up the box to find a used tablet. </p> <p>He added: "They embarrassed me by making it look like I was the one who put that crap in the box that I thought was a 10-inch tablet." </p> <p>He said he hopes others can learn from his experience. </p> <p>"I don't want other people screwed over," he said. "I want to bring it to the public's attention. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Beto_O___Rourke_doubles_down_on_vow_to_s_0_7665471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Beto_O___Rourke_doubles_down_on_vow_to_s_0_7665471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Beto_O___Rourke_doubles_down_on_vow_to_s_0_7665471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Beto_O___Rourke_doubles_down_on_vow_to_s_0_7665471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Beto O'Rourke is campaigning in the Bay Area. The Democratic candidate for president made two stops in Marin on Wednesday at San Quentin State Prison and at a private fundraiser. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports he is doubling down on his vow to seize" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke stops at San Quentin, Oakland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 06:05AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 06:30AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, on a campaign swing through the Bay Area, is defiant about confiscating assault weapons. </p><p>Outside San Quentin State Prison, and later at a San Anselmo fundraiser, the Democrat from Texas said his position is the right one, and he believes most Americans agree. </p><p>"I have this opportunity to do the right thing and say the right thing, while we still have time," said O'Rourke, after emerging from a two-hour visit to the prison. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/san-francisco-mayor-and-trump-in-war-of-words-over-environment-homelessness" title="San Francisco mayor and Trump in war of words over environment, homelessness" data-articleId="429451470" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/SF_mayor_fights_back_after_Trump_threate_0_7665707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/SF_mayor_fights_back_after_Trump_threate_0_7665707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/SF_mayor_fights_back_after_Trump_threate_0_7665707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/SF_mayor_fights_back_after_Trump_threate_0_7665707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/19/SF_mayor_fights_back_after_Trump_threate_0_7665707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SF mayor London Breed fights back after President Trump threatens to hit city with violations for homelessness. Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>San Francisco mayor and Trump in war of words over environment, homelessness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 05:53AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 08:35AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Even though his primary mission during his two-day visit to California was to raise millions for his re-election campaign, President Trump made a point of deriding the state's handling of its homeless crisis, specifically saying that there is a lot of pollution created by the situation including needles that end up flowing into the San Francisco bay.</p><p>"It's a terrible situation that's in Los Angeles and in San Francisco," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington. "And we're going to be giving San Francisco -- they're in total violation -- we're going to be giving them a notice very soon." </p><p>Trump made those comments aboard Air Force One, hours after he issued a long-expected challenge to California's authority to reduce car emissions. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/airbnb-says-it-will-go-public-in-2020-1" title="Airbnb says it will go public in 2020" data-articleId="429474399" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/08/09/airbnb1_1533869840301_5915423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/08/09/airbnb1_1533869840301_5915423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/08/09/airbnb1_1533869840301_5915423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/08/09/airbnb1_1533869840301_5915423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/08/09/airbnb1_1533869840301_5915423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A file photo for Airbnb courtesy of pixabay." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Airbnb says it will go public in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 08:10AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Home-sharing company Airbnb Inc. said Thursday it plans to go public in 2020.</p><p>It's a long-awaited move for the San Francisco company, which was founded in 2008 by Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, who needed some extra cash so they put air mattresses on their apartment floor and charged $80 per night.</p><p>Since then, Airbnb has grown into one of the largest home-sharing platforms. The company said earlier this week it has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div </div>
</div>
</div>
</div> onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429472847'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" 