<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jesse.gary@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/fremont-students-evacuated-after-bomb-threat-police-now-investigating">Jesse Gary, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 09:02AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-431290201"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 09:46AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:14AM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Fremont police began investigating the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Jr. High. Parents rushed to Cabrillo Shopping Center to pick them up. Oct. 4, 2019 Parents rushed to Cabrillo Shopping Center to pick them up. Oct. 4, 2019 </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Fremont%20Bomb%20Threat%20cng%20934%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.47.03_1570207759842.png_7687514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431290201-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Fremont Bomb Threat cng 934 KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.47.03_1570207759842.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Fremont%20Bomb%20Threat%20cng%20934%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.17.06_1570207759235.png_7687513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431290201-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Fremont Bomb Threat cng 934 KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.17.06_1570207759235.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Fremont%20Bomb%20Threat%20cng%20934%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.40.36.25_1570207756652.png_7687511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431290201-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Fremont Bomb Threat cng 934 KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.40.36.25_1570207756652.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431290201-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Fremont%20Bomb%20Threat%20cng%20934%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.47.03_1570207759842.png_7687514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Fremont police began investigating the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Jr. High. Parents rushed to Cabrillo Shopping Center to pick them up. Oct. 4, 2019" title="Fremont Bomb Threat cng 934 KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.47.03_1570207759842.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fremont police began investigating the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Jr. High. Parents rushed <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="to" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">to</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Cabrillo" data-wsc-lang="en_US"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Cabrillo" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Cabrillo</span></span> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Shopping" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Shopping</span> Center to pick them up. Parents rushed to Cabrillo Shopping Center to pick them up. <strong class='dateline'>FREMONT, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Fremont police on Friday investigated the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Junior High, causing panic for parents who rushed to pick up their children. (KTVU)</strong> - Fremont police on Friday investigated the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Junior High, causing panic for parents who rushed to pick up their children. </p><p>The threat was made about 8 a.m., police said. An hour later, police tweeted that students were safe and were evacuated to the Cabrillo Shopping Center west of campus where they can be picked up. </p><p>Parents swarmed to the shopping center in a panic to pick up their students, most of whom did not seem scared and were cheering and whooping in the background. </p><p>By 10 a.m., police had "cleared" the school of any threat, not specifying what had happened. </p><p>School was still closed for the day. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/derick-almena-will-be-retried-on-manslaughter-charges-in-the-ghost-ship" title="Derick Almena will be retried on manslaughter charges in the Ghost Ship" data-articleId="431297796" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="He says no jury would convict him" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derick Almena will be retried on manslaughter charges in the Ghost Ship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 09:54AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Derick Almena will be retried on manslaughter charges in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland that killed 36 people, Alameda County prosecutors said Friday, a month after a judge declared a mistrial in his case. </p><p>That means prosecutors must recall many of the same witnesses who had testified during the original, monthslong trial in Oakland. This time, however, Almena will face charges by himself. Last month, a jury acquitted co-defendant Max Harris. </p><p>It will be the second plea deal in the case. Almena and co-defendant Max Harris initially agreed to jail time under a previous agreement, but a judge threw out that deal because he believed Almena hadn't shown enough remorse. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/gunfire-reported-in-richmond-as-many-as-3-victims-shot" title="Man says his nephew was killed in Richmond triple shooting" data-articleId="431219236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Umesh Maharaj says one of the two young men killed in Thursday's Richmond triple shooting was his 32-year-old nephew Vineet Maharaj. KTVU's Amber Lee reports the Richmond native was with two friends when they were shot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man says his nephew was killed in Richmond triple shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 10:40PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Umesh Maharaj says one of the two young men killed in Thursday's Richmond triple shooting was his nephew. </p><p>Maharaj said his 32-year-old nephew Vineet Maharaj, a Richmond native, was with two friends when the violence erupted. </p><p>Richmond Police Department confirmed two adult males were killed and a third adult-male victim in the hospital was upgraded to stable condition after being listed as having life-threatening injuries from the afternoon shooting. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/derick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision" title="Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision" data-articleId="431273006" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="He says no jury would convict him" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:50AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:08AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>But Almena says he doesn't think he's getting out of jail any time soon, because he's sure prosecutors will announce on Friday that they will try him again.</p><p>Almena says he had a role in the tragedy..but that mistakes were made by many others.</p><p>Prosecutors on Friday are expected to announce whether they will retry Almena, dismiss the charges against him or seek a new plea deal with him. Both defendants had originally agreed to jail terms under an earlier agreement, but a judge tossed that deal on the grounds that Almena hadn't shown enough remorse. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/derick-almena-will-be-retried-on-manslaughter-charges-in-the-ghost-ship"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Derick Almena speaks to KTVU from jail in his first interview since a judge declared a mistrial in his case." title="almenajailnew_1570193547413.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Derick Almena will be retried on manslaughter charges in the Ghost Ship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fremont-students-evacuated-after-bomb-threat-police-now-investigating"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Fremont%20Bomb%20Threat%20cng%20934%20KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.47.03_1570207759842.png_7687514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Fremont police began investigating the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Jr. High. Parents rushed to Cabrillo Shopping Center to pick them up. Oct. 4, 2019" title="Fremont Bomb Threat cng 934 KTVUBCME03.mpg_09.45.47.03_1570207759842.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Panicked parents rush to pick up children after bomb threat at Fremont school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/family-mourns-oakland-woman-killed-in-hit-and-run_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/TX281C_%20TRAFFIC%20SAFETY%20MARCH_00.00.10.25_1570202645479.png_7687098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Flowers and candles mark the intersection outside Garfield Elementary at 22nd Avenue and Foothill where a Huong Thi Truong n was walking with her 4-year-old niece in a crosswalk, when she was struck and killed in a hit and run. " title="TX281C_ TRAFFIC SAFETY MARCH_00.00.10.25_1570202645479.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oakland activists want traffic changes after mother, kindergartner killed in two car accidents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dental-hygienist-stripped-of-license-labeled-sexual-abuser-for-cleaning-wifes-teeth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/Alexdandru%20and%20wife%2C%2016x9_1570201486522.jpg_7687093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alexandru Tanase is pictured in a YouTube video he posted about the case, alongside a photo of him and his wife. 