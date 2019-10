- Fremont police on Friday investigated the threat of a bomb on the campus of Thornton Junior High, causing panic for parents who rushed to pick up their children.

The threat was made about 8 a.m., police said. An hour later, police tweeted that students were safe and were evacuated to the Cabrillo Shopping Center west of campus where they can be picked up.

Parents swarmed to the shopping center in a panic to pick up their students, most of whom did not seem scared and were cheering and whooping in the background.

By 10 a.m., police had "cleared" the school of any threat, not specifying what had happened.

School was still closed for the day.