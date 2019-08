- The city of Fremont will host three community workshops this month about its temporary housing navigation center.

The workshops will provide the public information about the housing navigation center and its role in addressing the regional homeless crisis.

The navigation center is designed to "provide a clean, safe, calm and flexible environment that allows homeless persons to rebuild their lives and intensely focus on finding stable permanent housing," according to the city's website.

It is modeled after Berkeley's navigation center.

The workshops will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harbor Light Church, 4760 Thornton Ave.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harbor Light Church; and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Fremont Teen Center, 39770 Paseo Padre Parkway.

The city reports that its homeless population has increased 27% since 2017, and 485 of its 605 counted homeless are without shelter.

It is considering two locations for the center: the parking lot at City Hall, 3300 Capitol Ave., or the Decoto surplus property next to Regan Nursery on the 4200 block of Decoto Road.

For more information about the workshops and the navigation center, click here.