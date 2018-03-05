From Texas to California, puppies seek new homes in wake of Hurricane Harvey

- Dozens of rescue puppies arrived in Southern California over the weekend after leaving Houston, where the recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

It was an adorable sight at Mcclellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad on Saturday, when 39 yelping puppies came into town as part of Operations Pets Alive.

Cloud Nine Rescue Flights helped transport the animals.

After a seven hour flight, each litter was unloaded and taken to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, where they will eventually be put up for adoption.

The puppies underwent medical checks and were handed over to their loving foster caretakers until the dogs are ready to meet their forever families.

"This is getting puppies out of a situation where who knows how long it would take to get adopted, to come into our Helen Woodward animal center and they will be gone within a week or two,” said volunteer Amy Mann.

The group of puppies is the second flight of rescues to be brought to the center since Harvey, where recovery is far from over.

“Houston's taking a long time to rebuild they also don't have the same spay and neuter laws that we do so there's a lot more animals on the streets a lot more animals having puppies and they're in desperate needs to find places where the can shelter these animals,” explained Helen Woodward Animal Center spokeswoman Jessica Gercke.

All of the puppies are set to go up for adoption starting Saturday, March 10.