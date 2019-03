A vehicle crashed into a Campbell building Saturday morning causing a gas leak that evacuated businesses and shutdown a nearby road.

Campbell police said just before 9 a.m. buildings in the 1600 block of South Bascom Avenue were evacuated and all southbound lanes were closed as a precaution.

Everything reopened at approximately 10 a.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric and Campbell fire responded to shut off the gas.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the vehicle crashing into the building.

Developing.