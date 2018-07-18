Get free McDonald's french fries every Friday in 2018

- McDonald's says it's giving out free French fries every Friday for the rest of the year.

The company said customers will be able to get a free order of medium fries every Friday with a minimum one dollar purchase through December 30.

The fast-food chain had first announced the deal on National French Fry Day July 13, but the chain says the promotion is good for every Friday for the whole year.

McDonald's said in order to get the free fries, customers must download the McDonald's app to get the coupon, and make a purchase of at least a dollar.

