<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409483558" data-article-version="1.0">Witnesses say Almena didn't take fire safety seriously</h1>
</header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409483558-404413621"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derick Almena" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Derick Almena</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409483558-404413621" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/01/almenajail_1556752441680_7208860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derick Almena" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Derick Almena</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/ghost-ship-fire/witnesses-say-almena-didn-t-take-fire-safety-seriously">Jeff Shuttleworth </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:11PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:12PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409483558" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)</strong> - Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena didn't take fire safety issues seriously, according to testimony by two witnesses on Tuesday in his trial on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 fire that killed 36 people during a party at the Oakland building.</p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ghost-ship-fire/ktvu-s-ghost-ship-trial-courtroom-blog" target="_blank">KTVU's Henry Lee is blogging daily from the Ghost Ship Trial </a></strong></li> </ul> <p>Katleen Bouchard, mother Nicholas Bouchard, who co-signed the lease with Almena for the warehouse on 31st Avenue in Oakland's Fruitvale district on Nov. 10, 2013, said Almena, 49, "laughed at me" when she made suggestions for bringing the building up to code.</p><p>Bouchard said that at her son's request she did research on the Oakland city website on the rules for starting a business in older buildings such as the warehouse and also found information on getting grants for buildings used for artistic purposes.</p><p>But Bouchard said Almena didn't take her seriously when she, her son and others met with him at a food court in Emeryville in late 2013 and she explained the permitting process and offered to make phone calls to city agencies.</p><p>Bouchard said Almena told her that her approach was "conventional" and "he wanted to do things his way."</p><p>Electrician Robert Jacobitz, in testimony that was read aloud by veteran Alameda County prosecutor Butch Ford because Jacobitz died suddenly on May 5, said he considered the warehouse to be "a death trap" because of all the electrical problems it had.</p><p>In his testimony in December 2017 in the preliminary hearing for Almena and co-defendant Max Harris, 29, who was considered to be the Ghost Ship's creative director, Jacobitz said that when he told Almena that the electrical system at the warehouse was a fire hazard, "I really don't think <br /> he took it seriously." </p><p>Jacobitz said Almena contacted him the day after he moved into the warehouse because Almena had blown out the building's power when he plugged in some musical equipment.</p><p>Jacobitz said he did "electrical troubleshooting" for Almena and installed security lights at the warehouse but said he mainly did small jobs because he wasn't a licensed contractor and couldn't charge more than $500 for individual jobs.</p><p>Jacobitz also said that Almena "never had the money" to correct all the warehouse's electrical problems.</p><p>Prosecutors allege that Almena and Harris are criminally responsible for the fire because there was no time and no way for the people at the party to escape since the warehouse didn't have important safeguards, such as fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and exit signs.</p><p>Prosecutors also say Almena and Harris violated the terms of the warehouse's lease by turning it into a living space and hosting underground music parties there.</p><p>But attorneys for Almena and Harris allege that the fire was <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Ghost Ship Fire" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"291994878" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Ghost Ship Fire Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/04/29/almenaharris_1556579523603_7185834_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/04/29/almenaharris_1556579523603_7185834_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/04/29/almenaharris_1556579523603_7185834_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/04/29/almenaharris_1556579523603_7185834_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derick Almena and Max Harris have each been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each victim who died in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>KTVU's Ghost Ship trial courtroom blog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 29 2019 04:12PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:48PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This is the Ghost Ship Trial blog by KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee and KTVU staff. Check back here for continuous updates on the case.</p><p> </p><p>May 28, 5 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ghost-ship-fire/oakland-city-official-says-no-one-applied-for-residency-permit-at-ghost-ship-warehouse" title="Oakland city official says no one applied for residency permit at Ghost Ship warehouse" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/Last_texts_of_Ghost_Ship_victims_read_in_0_7294179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/Last_texts_of_Ghost_Ship_victims_read_in_0_7294179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/Last_texts_of_Ghost_Ship_victims_read_in_0_7294179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/Last_texts_of_Ghost_Ship_victims_read_in_0_7294179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/20/Last_texts_of_Ghost_Ship_victims_read_in_0_7294179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Recipients thought victims referring to bonfire at party" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland city official says no one applied for residency permit at Ghost Ship warehouse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Shuttleworth </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 06:15PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:30PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A principal engineer with Oakland's planning and building department testified on Monday that no one associated with the Ghost Ship warehouse, where a fire killed 36 people in 2016, ever applied for a permit to allow people to live at the building.</p><p>On the witness stand in the fourth week of the trial of Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena, 49, and creative director Max Harris, 29, David Harlan also said no one ever applied for an assembly permit that would allow music events and parties to be held at the building in the 1300 block of 31st Avenue.</p><p>Almena and Harris are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each person who died in the fire during a music party late on the night of Dec. 2, 2016.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ghost-ship-fire/woman-testifies-she-moved-out-of-ghost-ship-due-to-safety-concerns" title="Woman testifies she moved out of Ghost Ship due to safety concerns" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/Woman_testifies_she_moved_out_of_Ghost_S_0_7241644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/Woman_testifies_she_moved_out_of_Ghost_S_0_7241644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/Woman_testifies_she_moved_out_of_Ghost_S_0_7241644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/Woman_testifies_she_moved_out_of_Ghost_S_0_7241644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/09/Woman_testifies_she_moved_out_of_Ghost_S_0_7241644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman said Thursday that she moved out of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland after only living there for three weeks because she was concerned about fire safety and other issues." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman testifies she moved out of Ghost Ship due to safety concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 04:46PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:25PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman said Thursday that she moved out of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland after only living there for three weeks because she was concerned about fire safety and other issues.</p><p> Follow KTVU Crime Reporter Henry Lee's courtroom blog</p><p>Testifying in the trial of Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena, 49, and creative director Max Harris, 29, who are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire that killed 36 people during a music party at the warehouse on Dec. 2, 2016, Jennifer Turner said she felt so unsafe that she started sleeping in her car instead of sleeping at the warehouse.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div 