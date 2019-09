- Verdicts in the Ghost Ship trial are expected on Thursday, an attorney for one of the defendants, Max Harris told KTVU.

Attorney Tyler Smith said the verdicts will be read at 2 p.m.

Harris and Derick Almena, the master tenant of the warehouse, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and face up to 39 years in state prison in connection to the 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people. It was the deadliest building fire in Oakland's history.

The jury of seven women and five men had started their first full day of deliberations on Aug. 20, before going on an 12-day break that included the Labor Day weekend. Their talks came after three jurors were booted by Judge Trina Thompson for unauthorized communication and replaced by alternates.

Thursday's verdicts will cap a three-month trial during which survivors of the fire, Oakland police, firefighters and the defendants themselves took the stand.

The prosecution's case centered on criminal negligence. Authorities said Almena and Harris created the conditions that led to the deaths on Dec. 2, 2016. All the victims died from smoke inhalation. The majority had been trapped on the second floor where a music event was held.

The cause of the fire was never determined.

But prosecutors Autrey James and Casey Bates said that didn't matter, as Almena illegally converted the building into a living space and party spot even though the warehouse was supposed to be used only for storage.

The warehouse had never been properly inspected by building officials because the defendants - hoping not to get evicted - never secured the proper permits.

Instead, the DA said, they jammed the building from floor to ceiling with RVs, tapestries, pianos and other material that essentially acted like kindling. The warehouse wasn't equipped with sprinklers, smoke alarms or audible alarms.

The victims had "no time, no notice and no ability to escape," James told the jury in closing arguments

The men repeatedly maintained that no one lived at the building. This was the "party line" they stuck to as Oakland police and firefighters visited the building for various reasons in the years before the fire, James said.

But the defense cast the men as scapegoats. They said if government officials never reported any problems with the safety of the building, then Almena and Harris could not be expected to find fault themselves.

The defense floated the theory that the fire was caused by a band of disgruntled arsonists who were seen running from the building. One witness, Sharon Evans, testified she saw the men, wearing dark clothing, congratulating themselves after the fire.

But James said Evans' timeline didn't match and noted that she never reported what she saw to police.

The defense repeatedly asked why building owner Chor Ng and others weren't criminally charged in the case. Ng, the city of Oakland and the defendants have been named in civil lawsuits filed by families of the victims.