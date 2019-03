- Giants CEO Larry Baer was suspended from the Giants following an altercation with his wife that was caught on video and shared widely on news reports, starting with TMZ.

The Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates on Behalf of the Giants Ownership Group released the following statement:

"We thank Commissioner Rob Manfred and the staff at Major League Baseball for their timely and careful review and assessment of the matter involving Giants CEO Larry Baer. We share the Commissioner's concern and disappointment in Mr. Baer's conduct as it does not represent the values of the Giants organization. We also want to thank the fans, partners and members of the community who have taken the time to reach out to us to express their perspectives on the matter. We very much value and respect their sentiments. The Commissioner has imposed what we believe to be appropriate disciplinary measures and we will work with Major League Baseball and Mr. Baer to ensure that all aspects of the disciplinary program are completed. Mr. Baer has apologized for his unacceptable behavior and has recommitted himself to undergo the necessary counseling program to ensure that this never happens again. During his suspension, the Giants executive team will manage the day to day operations of the Club and will report to Rob Dean, the Board's designated representative and acting CEO. Mr. Dean will continue serve as the Giants' interim control person with Major League Baseball. The Board will also make changes to the Club's corporate governance structure and will designate a new permanent Major League Baseball control person. Upon Mr. Baer's return, he will remain CEO and President. Finally, we want to express our deep appreciation to the hundreds of Giants employees for their tireless work, integrity and professionalism during this challenging time. They are the heart and soul of the Giants family and we are forever grateful for their commitment and dedication to the organization and our community."

Last week San Francisco District Attorney's office confirmed they will not pursue criminal charges against Baer.

In a brief statement to media last week, Alex Bastian, with the D.A.'s office wrote:

“After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges.”

The news of Baer's suspension comes after San Francisco Mayor London Breed called on Major League Baseball to discipline the CEO.

The video, taken earlier this month from Hayes Valley's popular Proxy Park, shows the couple being filmed by a bystander as they can be heard engaged in a verbal dispute. Things turn more physical with Baer seen grabbing for his wife's phone before she topples to the ground, at one point screaming, "Oh my god. Help."

It was never made clear what led up to the altercation.