4 horses killed in Morgan Hill wildfire; 2 fires burn in South Bay

- Two grass fires were burning in Santa Clara County Tuesday afternoon. The first fire was reported at Hale and Miramonte Avenues near Morgan Hill just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pictures from SkyFox showed several structures engulfed in flames including one that looked like a barn.

Minutes later, KTVU reporter Maureen Naylor saw a horse running from the flames. As many as four horses died in their stalls, according to a cattle rancher. She was also told that an 11-year-old boy saved several sheep by letting them out of their pen.

Cal-Fire says the 40-acre fire was 65% contained as of 6:00 p.m. and that they have the upper hand on the wind-whipped fire.

Three outbuildings were consumed, including several barns and cars. Firefighters say they were able to stop any homes from being burned.

UPDATE: At least one horse managed to safely escape but neighbor says 4 horses in stalls were killed in the fast-moving Hale Fire north of Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/CBZt4tNl1R — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) July 11, 2018

UPDATE: At least one horse managed to safely escape but neighbor says 4 horses in stalls were killed in the fast-moving Hale Fire north of Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/CBZt4tNl1R — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) July 11, 2018

Horse running from wildfire. Witness told me 11yo boy saved 5 sheep by letting out of pen. Firefighters focused on structure protection. #MorganHillFire pic.twitter.com/zYoSf09d5h — Maureen Naylor (@MaureenKTVU) July 10, 2018

At around 3:00 p.m. SkyFox spotted a second fire burning at Curie Drive and San Ignacio Avenue in Santa Teresa County Park, approximately seven miles from the fire near Morgan Hill. As of 6 p.m. the vegetation fire had burned 100 acres and was 80% contained. IBM and the Muriel Wright School "Girl's Ranch" were being evacuated.

The quick-moving fire has the potential to grow to more than 300 acres if firefighters are unable to contain it, according to Capt. Daniel Vega.

Fire officials have not determined where the fire started or its cause. They are crediting strong air support for keeping the flames from causing any damage to buildings.

