Man kills self outside Fremont Saddle Rack nightclub, police say

Police investigate a shooting at the Saddle Rack in Fremont. Nov. 21, 2018

- A man killed himself outside a packed nightclub called the Saddle Rack in Fremont just before midnight on Thursday, police said.

Hundreds of people were reportedly inside the Boscell Avenue club when he shot himself in the parking lot, according to police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.

While the shooting could have caused "widespread panic," Bosques said, no one else was injured and she declared the death a suicide.

She credited 911 callers with updating police as they arrived on scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the gunman fired his gun inside the club.






