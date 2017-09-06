Hairstylists donate tips to Hurricane Harvey victims

- With Hurricane Harvey devastating the lives of many and Hurricane Irma threatening to do the same, the hair stylists and the owner of Carol Carey Couture Salon in Brentwood wanted to do their part to help survivors.

They are donating their tips to help hurricane victims.

With a hairdryer and a brush, the stylists are working to serve their clients and hurricane survivors.



"Since we can't be there in Houston to help...thought we might as well use our talents here in Brentwood to help them in any way we can," says Kristle Jones, a stylist.



She and the other stylists say their hearts go out to the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

"Everybody that sat in my chair in the past couple of days, all of our conversations in the past couple of days, have been about the hurricane and the devastation," says Jones.



She went to the owner of the salon about the tip fundraiser. Texas and Florida are not far when disaster strikes.



"We're all one step away from a disaster no matter where you live," says Carol Carey, the salon owner.

"I've got a couple of friends who have family down in Texas that have lost their homes and I have several friends in Florida that are currently boarding up their homes and evacuating right now," says Cheryl Hammond, a salon client from Walnut Creek.

Signs went up, letting clients know their tips and any monetary donations will go to hurricane relief through Catholic Charities.

"It's s just the spirit of America," says Hammond.



Through their actions, these women hope to inspire other businesses to raise money for those in need.



"Not everybody can jump on a plane and go to Texas or Florida, but you can donate," says Carey.



The ladies hope other businesses will raise funds to bring relief to hurricane survivors and others who are suffering from disasters such as fires.



"Mother nature seems pretty upset. She could lash out at anyone and anytime," says Jillian Lanter, a hair stylist.



Within an hour of starting their fundraiser, the stylists received $140 in their tip jar.



"We use our god given talents to help others in any way we can," says Jones.



The stylists plan to donate about a week's worth of their tips. Together, they hope to raise several thousand dollars.