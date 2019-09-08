Hann was arrested for the 2018 incident on Friday at his residence on charges of assault with intent to commit rape, and sexual penetration with force on a minor.
Anyone who has information about the suspect or has been victimized by him is asked to contact Detective Ron Derespini at (650) 363-4055 or rderespini@smcgov.org, or Detective Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org.
Posted Sep 08 2019 05:53PM PDT
On August 21 , a rope resembling a noose was found hanging from the front fence of Chabot Elementary School.
It upset parents and educators for the connection the image has to America's history of violence against African Americans.
The Oakland Unified School District now believes this first incident was an accident.
Posted Sep 08 2019 06:35PM PDT
Inbound flights to San Francisco International Airport are experiencing an average delay of almost four hours, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction , according to the website FlightAware.
Runway 28L, one of SFO's four runways, closed Saturday for a scheduled 20-day reconstruction.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 312 flights - departures and arrivals - had experienced significant delays Sunday, said Chuck Navigante, an SFO duty manager.
Posted Sep 08 2019 06:27PM PDT
A media event this Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino is expected to bring new iPhones, Apple Watches and Apple services to consumers.
Possibly named the "iPhone 11" and "iPhone 11 Pro," the latest generation iPhone is expected to come with a dramatically improved rear-camera system.
Not much is known about the next generation Apple Watch, although developers have discovered through upcoming software updates that the Apple Watch will be available with either a titanium or ceramic casing.