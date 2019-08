- Hayward police on Tuesday morning shut down a portion of Mission Boulevard after an officer-involved shooting.

Police said that the shooting occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue. At 11:30 a.m., police said Mission Boulevard will be closed between Valle Vista and Tennyson Road for the "next several hours."

A source told KTVU that officers were hurt, but did not provide details. A witness told KTVU that moments before police opened fire, a man with a "very large handgun" pointed the weapon at passing drivers and pretended to shoot.

Police did not immediately confirm any details of what transpired before the shooting or anything about the person they shot.