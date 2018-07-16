Hayward says goodbye to old library, awaits $30M state-of-the-art, sustainable new facility

- Out with the old.

In Hayward, people said goodbye to one library as the city prepares to open another new state-of-the art library right across the street.

On Saturday, People checked out books and left notes on the walls of the old building. The new $30-million library will be sustainable- powered by solar energy, and all the building materials are recycled.

“There are so many memories that swirl around this place I’m forever grateful for everything that they’ve offered,” said longtime library user, Mary Ann Davis. “ It’s just a fabulous place and I’m happy for them, sad to see the building go. But I’m thrilled with what the future has to hold for the Hayward library.”

The new library is expected to open sometime next month on C street.

