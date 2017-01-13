Marin officials identify man who may have died from meningitis Health Marin Co. resident dies of meningitis, worked out at Soul Cycle The Marin County coroner on Friday identified a man who died after he contracted meningitis.

Authorities said the cause of death for Sevin Philips, 48, of San Rafael, remained under investigation but meningitis was found in his body.

Officials said anyone who had contact with Philips, who worked out at a gym in Larkspur, should contact their primary care doctor. Phillips reportedly had taken spin classes at the Soul Cycle gym.

Public health officials are reportedly trying to contact people who worked out at the gym and others who may have had contact with Philips.

According to Mayo Health Clinic meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headaches, fever and a stiff neck. Read more about signs and symptoms here.

Bacterial meningitis is treated with antibiotics.