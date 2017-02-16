Solano County high school student diagnosed with TB, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTVU) -- Solano County health officials are responding to an active case of tuberculosis that was discovered at Armijo High School, officials said Thursday.

Officials declined to identify the student, citing health privacy laws. But officials said they notified parents and school staff about the case with a letter that was mailed to them. Health officials said they would notify parents with a second letter if their child or if a staffer had come into close contact with the patient.

"We care deeply about the health and well-being of our students and staff and their safety is of utmost importance to us," said Eric Tretten, Armijo High School Principal. "Armijo High School is cooperating fully with Solano Public Health. We are doing everything we can to identify everyone that the TB case has been in contact with so that they can be properly assessed by public health officials."

The school district has scheduled a town hall meeting next week to answer questions about the incident. The event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Armijo High School, located at 824 Washington St. in Fairfield.

According to health officials, tuberculosis is a serious, treatable and slow-growing bacterial disease that usually affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys and spine.

The disease is transmitted person-to-person through microscopic droplets that enter the air when a person with active pulmonary TB disease coughs, sneezes, talks or sings, health officials say.

The most common way the disease is transmitted is through close contact with a carrier of the disease.