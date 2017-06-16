7% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - A survey conducted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy found that some American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

The survey resulted in 7 percent of its 1,000 participants having that belief, a spokesperson confirmed to the Huffington Post. The survey was conducted by the market research group Edelman Intelligence.

As the majority of the survey participants know, chocolate milk is actually the result of regular milk mixed with chocolate syrup or cocoa powder.

It is difficult to confirm the accuracy of the survey. The survey results were collected online, making it unknown whether participants were providing serious answers or if they were trying to be funny.

However the Washington Post reports that many Americans are “agriculturally illiterate”, not knowing where the sources of many processed and pre-packaged foods come from. In one study at an urban California school, more than half of the fourth, fifth and sixth graders did not know pickles came from cucumbers or that onions and lettuce were vegetables.

Read more about the survey findings here.