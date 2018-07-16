FDA issues recall for blood pressure medication due to cancer risk

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for several drugs used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure due to the risk of cancer.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall of several drugs containing the active ingredient valsartan. The FDA said the recall was due to an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which was found in the products and is classified as a probable human carcinogen

The following are products listed in the recall, according to the FDA:

Valsartan from Major Pharmaceuticals

Valsartan from Solco Healthcare

Valsartan from Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) from Solco Healthcare

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) from Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

The FDA points out that not all products containing valsartan are being recalled. Officials note that because valsartan is used in medicines to treat serious medical conditions such as heart problems, patients who take the recalled medicines should continue taking them until they have a replacement.

To determine if you’re medication has been recalled, look at the drug name and company name on the label of your prescription bottle. If you can’t find the information on the bottle, you should contact your pharmacy.

If your medicine is listed in the recall, you should contact your pharmacy or doctor to discuss treatment.