<strong class='dateline'>PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A Stanford medical team has found the flavors in e-cigarettes are by themselves, damaging to the heart and arteries. (KTVU)</strong> - A Stanford medical team has found the flavors in e-cigarettes are by themselves, damaging to the heart and arteries. </p> <p>As many Bay Area cities restrict vape sales amid concern about health effects, the new research suggests nicotine isn't the only thing to worry about. </p> <p>"I always thought, if it's nicotine free, it's fine," Sarah Herzog,18, told KTVU, "and the flavor makes it good, I think people do it specifically for the flavor." </p> <p>Vaping is rampant among teenagers; Herzog and her friends are high school seniors who have seen the popularity of the devices explode. </p> <p>"I have friends that go crazy, they sweat, and can't breathe if they haven't hit their Juul," said Destiny Hale, also 18. </p> <p>The new research comes from Stanford University's School of Medicine.</p> <p>It suggests that flavored e-liquids may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. </p> <p>"I got into this research because my wife asked me to look into it," cardiologist Dr. Joseph Wu told KTVU.</p> <p>Wu has two teenagerchildren, so the rise in e-cigarettes was more than an academic interest. </p> <p>In the lab, his team- using stem cell technology- grew the cells that line blood vessels.<br /> Then they were exposed to the liquids, or to the blood collected from e-cig users shortly after vaping. <br /> "We found increased stress to the cells, increased inflammation to the cells and also increased cell death," explained Dr. Wu.<br /> The results were surprising, he says, because the harm occurred whether or not nicotine was iin the mix. <br /> Flavorings alone were enough to cause vascular damage.</p> <p>Two flavors, menthol and cinnamon, were particularly toxic. </p> <p>"So this is a warning shot to the public and to the teenagers," Wu said, "that these e-cigarettes are not completely safe, and if possible the teenagers should think about quitting."</p> <p>The study examined the effects of six flavors; there are more than 4,000 on the market. </p> <p>The research was met with ready sceptism from those who sell vaping products. </p> <p>"Why aren't cities banning sugar, refined flour, and things that cause heart disease," asked Ted Turina, owner of VIP Vape, an established smoke shop in San Rafael. </p> <p>Turina and his staff say medical research is far from unanimous, and they don't expect customers to quit because many vaping preferable to inhaling the carcinogens of tobacco products. </p> <p>"We're comparing it to people who used to smoke cigarettes, and they are a lot healthier, it is a lot healthier," said Rebecca Williams, who supervises vape merchandise at VIP.</p> <p>"If e-cig is really a problem, why aren't we having people tell us they're having health problems from it, because they tell us the opposite," said Turina. </p> <p>But Wu, and others in the medical community, are concerned about the attraction fruity flavors have for young people. </p> <p>"We're talking about a whole generation of young kids who will be addicted to vaping," said Wu, "and my hunch is they will end up with cardiovascular disease as well." </p> <p>Young people themselves may -or may not- heed the new research. </p> <p>"I don't think it will stop anything because people know that nicotine is bad, and they're still doing it," said Hale. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"152224617" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/oakland-considers-telling-police-to-make-psychedelic-drugs-among-the-lowest-priority" title="Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_city_council_considers_decrimina_0_7318373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_city_council_considers_decrimina_0_7318373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_city_council_considers_decrimina_0_7318373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_city_council_considers_decrimina_0_7318373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/Oakland_city_council_considers_decrimina_0_7318373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Oakland city council considers decriminalizing natural psychedelics" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland considers telling police to make psychedelic drugs among the lowest priority</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:54AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:08AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oakland could become the second city in the country to decriminalize certain natural psychedelics — including “magic mushrooms.”</p><p>The city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday will hear the first reading of a resolution that would make the investigation and arrest of people using “entheogenic plants” among the “lowest priority for the city of Oakland.” The measure would decriminalize mushrooms containing psilocybin, as well as the psychedelic plants ayahuasca, cacti and iboga. The measure does not include synthetic drugs like LSD or MDMA, also known as ecstacy.</p><p>If approved, the issue could go to the full council as early as June 4. Also, the resolution would be expressing the will of council rather than immediately leading to a change in city enforcement code.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/health/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics" title="Study urges smarter use of antibiotics" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stemming the tide of antibiotic resistance" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:09AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:30AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 2 million Americans develop an antibiotic-resistant infection, and 23,000 die from it.</p><p>At Georgia Tech, Associate Professor of Biology Sam Brown, who works in Tech's new Center for Microbial Dynamics and Infection, says the over use of antibiotics in farming and medicine can make us vulnerable to drug-resistant bacteria medications cannot stop.</p><p>"Very simply, it means you'll take the same drugs and they won't work," Brown says. "So, if you have an ear infection, it will not resolve, because the antibiotic is unable to kill the bacteria."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/health/how-a-woman-s-pet-dog-helped-detect-her-cancer-3-different-times" title="How a woman's pet dog helped detect her cancer 3 different times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How a woman's pet dog helped detect her cancer 3 different times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 02:23PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:33AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s no secret that some dogs can detect illness in humans. However, researchers are still figuring out how dogs might help with cancer diagnosis since studies are mixed. Then, there are dogs like Sierra who are naturals at detecting cancer.</p><p>Sierra is a Siberian Husky who sniffed out the disease multiple times in her owner, Stephanie Herfel, without any formal training.</p><p>According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the then-9-month-old puppy came to live with Herfel when her son was deployed for the Air Force. 