Heartwarming pic shows Texas woman cutting food for man at La Marque Waffle House

- An inspiring act of kindness at a Houston-area Waffle House has gone viral. La Marque Waffle House employee, Evoni Williams, 18, was working behind the counter when an elderly customer with an oxygen tank was having a tough time to cut his food.

A customer, Laura Wolf at the Waffle House witnessed the whole random act of kindness and wrote on Facebook, "Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham. This may seem small but to him, I'm sure it was huge. I'm thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative."

Wolf's amazing photo has since been shared more than 40,000 times on Facebook