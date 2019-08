- A Contra Costa Sheriff's Office helicopter was dispatched twice Saturday to rescue stranded hikers, according to the agency.

In the first incident, the 'STARR 3' helicopter responded at about 2:17 p.m. to a hiker down off a trail in the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness area.

The hiker, who was about one mile up from the trailhead, was suffering from dehydration. San Ramon Valley Fire medics were with the victim and requested a short-haul rescue because of the victim's condition, steep trail terrain and distance to the trailhead, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

The victim was airlifted to a location in Alamo for further treatment.

In the second incident, San Ramon Valley Fire again asked for the helicopter's assistance in locating a hiker down, this time on Wall Point Trail on Mt. Diablo at about 5:27 p.m.

The helicopter located the victim on his back and not moving about two miles up from the trailhead.

A flight rescue technician was deployed and determined that the victim was suffering from severe dehydration and heat exhaustion, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was airlifted to a location in Alamo for further treatment by fire crews.