Sketch released of man who exposed himself

Sketch of a man who exposed himself as a woman ate lunch nearby, Palo Alto police say.

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's RAP SHEET blog for Jan. 26, 2017:

SKETCH RELEASED: Police released a sketch of a man who exposed himself to a woman near the entrance of the Palo Alto Baylands.

The woman was parked on Embarcadero Road eating lunch in her car on Jan. 20 when she saw a man coming out of some bushes about 50 to 60 feet from her.

The man unzipped his pants and held his genitals in his hands, the woman reported. The man exposed himself for about 30 seconds and then walked past the woman's car, "actually making eye contact with her briefly," police said.

"The victim did not think the suspect knew she was there at the time he exposed himself, nor did she see any other people in the area to whom the suspect would have intentionally exposed himself," police said.

The individual is described as an unkempt white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and a pot belly. He wore a green long-sleeved buttoned dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up that was tucked into green dress pants. He had short brown hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

SUSPECT IN ROBBERY SPREE HELD: San Jose police have arrested a man they say held up a series of banks, check-cashing stories and pharmacies.

Robert Joseph Rainbow, 45, of San Jose is accused of a spree that began Dec. 19 and ended Jan. 10. He allegedly went into each business and presented a demand note before fleeing with money or drugs.

Rainbow is being held at Santa Clara County Jail in lieu of $450,000 bail.

