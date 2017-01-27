Man busted for allegedly trying to solicit sex from minor

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Jan. 27, 2017:

UNDERAGE SOLICITATION: San Francisco police have arrested a man they say tried to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Dennis Sholler, 70, of Vallejo developed an online relationship with the teenage girl and tried to send her "graphic sexual images," police said.

Sholler, who has a 1984 conviction in Texas for fondling a minor, was arrested Jan. 17 by San Francisco police when he tried to meet with the girl, authorities said.

San Francisco prosecutors have charged Sholler with sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual contact and going to an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual contact.

He is being held at County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

You can see Henry Lee daily on KTVU. If you have a tip for Henry, send an email to Henry.Lee@foxtv.com or contact him on Twitter