FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTVU) - Vanden High School in Fairfield canceled all classes and school activities for Wednesday as school district officials and police investigated a threat of violence. The school district would not reveal any details of the threat. "Out of an abundance of caution we decided to cancel school and all school activities at Vanden high school," said Pam Conklin, superintendent of Travis Unified School District

But that does not appear to be the extent of the problems at the high school. African-American parents of one student said their son, a senior at Vanden, has been the target of racist incidents, including graffiti spray painted near the baseball and softball fields.

"I never intended in my wildest day that in 2019 my son would have to deal with this," said Edward Russell Jr., the student's father.

The graffiti included a swastika, derogatory comments about lesbians and the student's nickname was also included.

The family said there have been other racial slurs from students and that the school district hasn't taken serious disciplinary action.

The family has enlisted the support of the San Francisco NAACP, which is calling for an investigation.

"Unfortunately the adults who happen to be in charge have not given the leadership to say in no uncertain terms that hate, bigotry and evil acts will not be tolerated," said Rev. Amos Brown who heads the San Francisco NAACP.

The school district would not say if the racism charges and the threat against the school are connected. The man sentenced in a mass shooting that killed seven people at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 has died while in custody.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, One Goh, 50, was serving a life-without-parole sentence at California State Prison - Sacramento, when he died on March 20. The Sacramento County Coroner's office will determine a cause of death.

Goh was sentenced in July of 2017 to seven consecutive life terms in prison plus 271 years to life for the shooting deaths at Oikos University, a nursing school. California forestry officials say they have awarded over $63 million in grants to projects that promote healthy forests to help enhance carbon sequestration.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced Wednesday the grants were awarded to 16 projects covering nearly 200,000 acres of private, state, and federal forestlands in 13 counties.

Angie Lottes, CAL FIRE's Assistant Deputy Director for Climate and Energy, says 13 of the grants will target about 150,000 acres in a number of ways. 