Historic sales: Bay Area dispensaries among first in state to sell recreational marijuana legally

Harborside in Oakland and Berkeley Patient’s Group were among the first two marijuana dispensaries to sell the first ounce of legal recreational weed on New Year’s Day.

Crowds had lined up early. One many arrived in Berkeley from Modesto at 4 a.m. to be first in line. He said he didn’t want to be a criminal any longer, and he was joined by Mayor Jesse Arreguin, who cut a green ribbon to start official sales at 6 a.m.

Nearby in Oakland, Harborside co-owner Steve DeAngelo gave a cheery speech, outlining the long history of marijuana and its status from taboo to approved.

While the recreational sale of cannabis is now legal throughout the state there are still restrictions-- adults 21 and up can have up to an ounce of marijuana-- and grow up to 6 plants-- state law prohibits smoking in many public places including restaurants-- and movie theaters-- and places where cigarette smoking is prohibited-- and there are explicit laws against driving while high-- and since it's legal-- it is now taxed—15 percent sales tax-- and counties also have their own tax on cannabis as well.

Henry Wykowski was the first sale at Harborside.

“It feels great,” he said. “It’s a long time coming.”

