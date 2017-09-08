Hit-and-run kills newborn baby, police ask for public's help

- Oakland police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver who they believe is responsible for a recent hit-and-collision in East Oakland that claimed the life of a newborn baby.

The collision occurred at the intersection of 78th and Bancroft avenues at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Police said investigators have reviewed video surveillance that shows a newer four-door Hyundai that's light in color, possibly silver, traveling east on Bancroft Avenue striking two pedestrians who were crossing in a marked crosswalk.

Police said that after the vehicle struck the two pedestrians, the driver continued traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue.

Oakland police said in a statement that they aren't releasing the video of the collision at this time "due to its graphic nature."

But they said they are working on still photos of the involved vehicle and will release when they're available.

Police said paramedics responded to the scene and provided medical attention to the pedestrians, a 19-year-old male and a 19-year-old female.

Police said the male and the female both suffered major injuries and were listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said it was additionally determined that the female was pregnant so doctors performed an emergency operation on her but the newborn passed away several days after the collision.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest of the driver who was involved in the fatal collision.

The Oakland Police Department also said it is encouraging the driver to turn himself or herself in.

Oakland police said anyone with information about the collision should call their traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.