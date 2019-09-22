< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. "Game of Thrones" wins fourth best drama Emmy By Associated Press
Posted Sep 22 2019 04:26PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 22 2019 07:22PM PDT
Updated Sep 22 2019 08:23PM PDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429894141-429921378" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/22/emmyaward_1569208456555_7670996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429894141" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP) —</strong> - LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 71st annual Emmy Awards, being presented at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):</p> <p>8 p.m.</p> <p>“Game of Thrones” has won the best television drama series Emmy Award.</p> <p>The HBO fantasy epic takes the award for the fourth time in its eighth and final season.</p> <p>It was the just the second Emmy on what had been a mostly quiet night for “Game of Thrones.” Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor in a drama for the show earlier in the evening.</p> <p>It beat “Better Call Saul,” ″Bodyguard,” ″Killing Eve,” ″Ozark,” ″Pose,” ″Succession” and “This is Us” for best drama.</p> <p>___</p> <p>7:55 p.m.</p> <p>“Fleabag” has won the Emmy for best comedy series.</p> <p>The win Sunday for the Amazon Prime Video series added on to an already huge night for show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.</p> <p>Waller-Bridge had already won earlier for her acting and writing on the show.</p> <p>When she took the stage, she said “This is getting ridiculous.”</p> <p>___</p> <p>7:45 p.m.</p> <p>Jodie Comer has won the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series for her role in “Killing Eve.”</p> <p>Comer took home her first Emmy Award with the win, beating out nominees that included castmate Sandra Oh, who would have become the first woman of Asian descent to take the award.</p> <p>Comer paid tribute to Oh in her speech.</p> <p>Emilia Clarke, Robin Wright, Laura Linney, Viola Davis and Mandy Moore were also nominated.</p> <p>___</p> <p>7:40 p.m.</p> <p>Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “Pose.”</p> <p>Porter won the Emmy on Sunday night as a first-time nominee for playing the character Pray Tell on the FX drama series.</p> <p>The fashionable singer-actor wore a glittered suit and a towering asymmetrical hat on the stage as he accepted the award.</p> <p>He beat out nominees that included Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman and Kit Harington.</p> <p>___</p> <p>7:25 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a drama has gone to Peter Dinklage for “Game of Thrones” for the fourth time.</p> <p>Dinklage took the trophy at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, giving the HBO fantasy series and night’s most heavily nominated show its first win of the evening.</p> <p>Dinklage also won the award in 2011, 2015 and 2018 for playing the shunned member of a powerful family, Tyrion Lannister.</p> <p>Dinklage praised the tolerance and diversity of the television community in his speech, saying “in no other place could I be standing on a stage like this.”</p> <p>Minutes later, Julie Garner won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama for her role in “Ozark” on Netflix.</p> <p>6:55 p.m.</p> <p>Comedian Thomas Lennon provided voiceovers as winners made their way to the stage during the host-less Emmy Awards.</p> <p>As the show went to commercial, he cheekily alluded to actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who have been caught up in the college admissions scandal.</p> <p>“The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison,” Lennon said. “Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up.”</p> <p>Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine. She was accused of paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT score.</p> <p>On the Fox telecast, there was no orchestra to usher presenters and winners on and off stage. Instead, pop music was used.</p> <p>— Beth Harris, @bethharrisap</p> <p>6:45 p.m.</p> <p>“Chernobyl” has won the Emmy Award for best limited series.</p> <p>The HBO series starring Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard took the award Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.</p> <p>The series gives the harrowing back story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.</p> <p>It’s the 10th time an HBO show has won the limited series Emmy. The last was “Big Little Lies” in 2017.</p> <p>“Chernobyl” beat “Escape at Dannemora,” ″Fosse/Verdon,” ″When They See Us,” and “Sharp Objects.”</p> <p>Creator Craig Mazin said in his acceptance speech that the series showed “the value of the truth and the danger of the lie.”</p> <p>6:35 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series or movie goes to Michelle Williams for “Fosse/Verdon.”</p> <p>Williams won the award Sunday night for playing Broadway star Gwen Verdon in a tumultuous marriage and professional collaboration with choreographer and director Bob Fosse.</p> <p>Williams said in her acceptance that the FX series demonstrated that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.</p> <p>6:20 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie has gone to Jharrel Jerome for his role on “When They See Us.”</p> <p>The 21-year-old Jerome got a rousing standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he accepted the award for the Netflix series about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s.</p> <p>Jerome paid tribute to those men to end his speech, saying “this is for the men known as the Exonerated Five.” He gave the names of the five, who are in the theater and rose to their feet, and shouted out the name of the one he played: “Korey Wise!”</p> <p>It was the first win of the night for the series written and directed by Ava Duvernay.</p> <p>___</p> <p>6 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a limited series goes to Patricia Arquette for “The Act.”</p> <p>It’s the second career Emmy for Arquette, who plays a mother who deliberately keeps her daughter sick on the Hulu series.</p> <p>Arquette paid tearful tribute to her late trans sister Alexis Arquette during her acceptance speech at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday night, urging an end to persecution of trans people, and asking those in the theater to give them work.</p> <p>Patricia Arquette won best lead actress in a drama Emmy for her role on “Medium” in 2005.</p> <p>Minutes later, Ben Whishaw won best supporting actor in a limited series for “A Very English Scandal.” The win gave Amazon Prime Video its sixth Emmy of the night.</p> <p>___</p> <p>5:45 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best actress in a comedy series goes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for “Fleabag,” her second Emmy of the night.</p> <p>With the win for her Amazon show, Waller-Bridge scored a major upset against Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who would have become the most decorated performer in Emmy history with another win for “Veep.” Louis-Dreyfus has won eight acting Emmys.</p> <p>“No, oh my God, no!” Waller-Bridge shouted when she took the stage.</p> <p>She won earlier in the evening for her writing on “Fleabag.”</p> <p>5:35 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series has gone to Bill Hader of “Barry” for the second straight year.</p> <p>Hader took home the Emmy for the HBO comedy about a hit man-turned-actor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.</p> <p>It’s the third Emmy overall for the 41-year-old former “Saturday Night Live” star.</p> <p>___</p> <p>5:20 p.m.</p> <p>The Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series goes to Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for the second straight year.</p> <p>Borstein took home the trophy Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.</p> <p>Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the first two Emmys of the night. Tony Shalhoub earlier won best supporting actor in a comedy for his role on the show.</p> <p>___</p> <p>5:10 p.m.</p> <p>The first Emmy Award of the night has gone to Tony Shalhoub for best supporting actor in a comedy.</p> <p>Shalhoub took his fourth Emmy on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater for his role on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”</p> <p>He won three previous Emmys for lead actor in a comedy series for “Monk.”</p> <p>He beat out competitors that included Henry Winkler from “Barry” and Tony Hale from “Veep.”</p> <p>5 p.m.</p> <p>Homer Simpson was about to host the Emmys, until a piano got in the way.</p> <p>On the 30th anniversary of “The Simpsons,” he took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to open the host-less Emmys telecast on Sunday, and as he called it an honor he was smashed by an animated grand piano.</p> <p>Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” then took over, staging a search for the right person to deliver present a montage on the power of television.</p> <p>He found Bryan Cranston, who did the honors.</p> <p>___</p> <p>4:50 p.m.</p> <p>Billy Porter didn’t disappoint on the Emmys carpet from his head to his feet.</p> <p>The 50-year-old star of “Pose” wore a striped silver crystal suit by Michael Kors Couture, topped by a dramatic black hat with a huge swoop by Stephen Jones Millinery.</p> <p>His platform shoes helped him “be a little taller.”</p> <p>Porter says his fashion aesthetic boils down to “always be playful, always have fun and always make a statement. It’s fashion as activism.”</p> <p>Porter could make Emmy history as the first openly gay man to win best actor in a drama series.</p> <p>Porter says he’s “so grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see a day that looks like this.</p> <p>— Beth Harris, @bethharrisap and Michael Cindoni Lennox, @cidonilennox</p> <p>___</p> <p>4:30 p.m.</p> <p>Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen win the Emmys early bird award.</p> <p>They were in their seats an hour before show time Sunday afternoon, just sitting and chatting and browsing the program, while most celebrities were waiting until the very last minute to take their seats in the Microsoft Theater.</p> <p>Danson is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in NBC’s afterlife show “The Good Place.”</p> <p>“This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia had the crowd buzzing minutes later as he made his entrance. Flanked by two dates — his parents — Ventimiglia paused and said “wait a minute” as he took his phone out of his pocket, posed and instructed them to turn around for a selfie with the grand Emmys stage as the backdrop.</p> <p>Ventimiglia is up for lead actor in a drama series.</p> <p>— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr on Twitter)</p> <p>___</p> <p>4 p.m.</p> <p>The carpet outside may be bustling and sweltering, but it’s calm and cool inside the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with just over an hour to go until the Emmy Awards begin.</p> <p>A few attendees are taking their seats Sunday afternoon as members of the production crew polish and sweep the big stage to get it ready for the cameras.</p> <p>Others are taking their time in the lobby, some hoping to catch a glimpse of a few stars, others just stocking up on sustenance for the big show. 