How to get home safely this NYE
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Bay Area transit services are making sure you get home safely after ringing in the New Year.
Here's a list of some safe ways to get home:
- CalTrain and SamTrans
- Free rides on Caltrain and SamsTrain buses begin at 8 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. There will be extra trains headed to San Francisco in the early evening, and extra trains headed south after the fireworks show.
- MUNI
- SFMTA says MUNI rides are free starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- AC Transit
- East Bay AC transit buses are free from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- BART
- BART is extending its service until 3 a.m. and is running extra train along its routes.
- Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
- Free rides on NYE
- Tipsy Tow
- AAA is providing free 10-mile tows and rides. It begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357 for a Tipsy Tow. It is free for everyone, even if you are not a AAA member.
- Homobile
- Homobile offers rides to the SF Bay Area LGBTIQQ community and its allies. It runs completely on donations. They operate 24/7. Text 415-574-5023 for a ride.
- Don't let the name fool you, Homobiles' founder says, "We don't ask for your gay card. We'll pick up anybody who needs help".
- Uber and Lyft
- While Uber and Lyft often charge more on NYE, it is safer than driving drunk!
- Call a friend