How to get home safely this NYE

Posted: Dec 31 2017 01:38PM PST

Updated: Dec 31 2017 02:42PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Bay Area transit services are making sure you get home safely after ringing in the New Year.

Here's a list of some safe ways to get home:

  • CalTrain and SamTrans
    • Free rides on Caltrain and SamsTrain buses begin at 8 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. There will be extra trains headed to San Francisco in the early evening, and extra trains headed south after the fireworks show.
  • MUNI
    • SFMTA says MUNI rides are free starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • AC Transit
    • East Bay AC transit buses are free from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
  • BART
    • BART is extending its service until 3 a.m. and is running extra train along its routes. 
  • Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority
    • Free rides on NYE
  • Tipsy Tow
    • AAA is providing free 10-mile tows and rides. It begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Call 800-222-4357 for a Tipsy Tow. It is free for everyone, even if you are not a AAA member.
  • Homobile
    • Homobile offers rides to the SF Bay Area LGBTIQQ community and its allies. It runs completely on donations. They operate 24/7. Text 415-574-5023 for a ride.
    • Don't let the name fool you, Homobiles' founder says, "We don't ask for your gay card. We'll pick up anybody who needs help".
  • Uber and Lyft
    • While Uber and Lyft often charge more on NYE, it is safer than driving drunk!
  • Call a friend
Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 