Fremont is the fourth largest city in the Bay Area. Over 230,000 people call it home, and as you might imagine it is steeped in history! Its namesake John C. Fremont was a pioneer, U.S. Senator, Governor of Arizona and the very first republican to run for president. He lost to James Buchanan in 1856. Four years later the first republican took office. His name was Abraham Lincoln.

Fremont is one of the largest cities by land area in the Bay Area. For nearly 100 years agriculture dominated the economy with grapes, nursery plants and olives as the top sellers. Much of that agricultural land is now homes and high tech.

Did you know long before Palo Alto and Cupertino, the first Macintosh computer was actually assembled in Fremont?

From 1912 to 1915, the Niles Canyon area became Hollywood north. The rolling hills proved the perfect backdrop for old western silent films. In fact, one of the biggest stars in silent film actually made his hay in Fremont. Here’s a hint - he was known for his mustache and the movie 'The Tramp.'

Speaking of starts, Fremont has raised a few athletes! Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi grew up in town along with Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Eck is a graduate of Washington High School while Kristi went to nearby Mission San Jose. Fremont was also the first stop for a three-time Super Bowl winning coach. The man that tutored the great Joe Montana actually got his first head coaching job in the early 60’s at Washington High School.

Fremont is also the birthplace of the McDonald’s quarter pounder. The late Al Bernardin was a franchise owner and V.P. of McDonald’s product development. In 1971 the quarter pounder proved to be a big hit in the South Bay so much that the burger went national and billions have been served since. Bernardin was given the nickname Fremont’s Hamburger King!

From the old GM plant to Tesla, Fremont has grown into one of the Bay Area's most innovated cities with a diverse population that keeps growing.