23 injured in huge fire in the Bronx

- 32 people, including nine children, were injured in a large fire that burned in a four story building in the Van Nest section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning. Three of the injured children have serious but non life-threatening injuries.

More than 250 firefighters were at the scene after the flames broke out at about 5:30 a.m. in area of East Tremont and Commonwealth Aves.

The fire is believed to have started in a first floor furniture store and spread to apartments on the upper floors.

The fire went to six alarms and dozens of fire vehicles were on scene as thick smoke poured out of the building and flames were through the roof. Firefighters had been on the roof but they were evacuated.

Adults and children fled from the three stories of apartments above, including a man who ran outside with no shirt and no shoes. Nearby, icicles hung from power lines and ladders. They were loaded onto MTA busses to stay warm.

Firefighters were dealing with brutally cold weather as they fought the flames. Temperatures were in the lower teens.

This fire came less than a week after another fire in the Bronx killed 12 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.