<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article>
<section id="story426658239" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426658239" data-article-version="1.0">Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/hurricane-dorian-strikes-bahamas-with-record-fury-as-category-5-storm" data-title="Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/hurricane-dorian-strikes-bahamas-with-record-fury-as-category-5-storm" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426658239.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426658239");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426658239_426658224_181518"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426658239_426658224_181518";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426658224","video":"600671","title":"Dorian%20strikes%20Bahamas%20with%20record%20fury%20as%20Category%205%20storm","caption":"Hurricane%20Dorian%20struck%20the%20northern%20Bahamas%20as%20a%20catastrophic%20Category%205%20storm%20Sunday%2C%20its%20record%20185%20mph%20winds%20ripping%20off%20roofs%2C%20overturning%20cars%20and%20tearing%20down%20power%20lines%20as%20hundreds%20hunkered%20in%20schools%2C%20churches%20and%20shelters.%20Produced%20by%20Dunc","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F01%2FDorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F01%2FDorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury_as_Categ_600671_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661981920%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DyE81SfCB6ttd6Wf_KwzHFGVqQl8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fhurricane-dorian-strikes-bahamas-with-record-fury-as-category-5-storm"}},"createDate":"Sep PDT PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426658239_426658224_181518",video:"600671",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hurricane%2520Dorian%2520struck%2520the%2520northern%2520Bahamas%2520as%2520a%2520catastrophic%2520Category%25205%2520storm%2520Sunday%252C%2520its%2520record%2520185%2520mph%2520winds%2520ripping%2520off%2520roofs%252C%2520overturning%2520cars%2520and%2520tearing%2520down%2520power%2520lines%2520as%2520hundreds%2520hunkered%2520in%2520schools%252C%2520churches%2520and%2520shelters.%2520Produced%2520by%2520Dunc",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury_as_Categ_600671_1800.mp4?Expires=1661981920&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=yE81SfCB6ttd6Wf_KwzHFGVqQl8",eventLabel:"Dorian%20strikes%20Bahamas%20with%20record%20fury%20as%20Category%205%20storm-426658224",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fhurricane-dorian-strikes-bahamas-with-record-fury-as-category-5-storm"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/hurricane-dorian-strikes-bahamas-with-record-fury-as-category-5-storm">ASSOCIATED PRESS </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:38PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426658239"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:38PM PDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-426658239" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426658239-426658209"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426658239-426658209" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Dorian_strikes_Bahamas_with_record_fury__0_7629686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426658239" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (AP)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm Sunday, its record 185 mph winds ripping off roofs, overturning cars and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and shelters.</p><p>Dorian slammed into Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands at 12:40 p.m., and then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island at 2 p.m., after authorities made last-minute pleas for those in low-lying areas to evacuate.</p><p>"It's devastating," said Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."</p><p>With its maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph) and gusts up to 220 mph, Dorian tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.</p><p>Millions from Florida to the Carolinas kept a wary eye on the slow-moving Dorian amid indications it would veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the U.S. Southeast seaboard. But authorities warned that even if its core did not make U.S. landfall, the potent storm would likely hammer the coast with powerful winds and heavy surf.</p><p>The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with its 190 mph winds. That storm did not make landfall.</p><p>"Catastrophic conditions" were reported in The Abaco Islands, with a storm surge of 18-23 feet, and Dorian was expected to cross Grand Bahama later in the day "with all its fury," the center said. The hurricane was moving to the west at 5 mph (7 kph).</p><p>In the northern stretches of the archipelago, hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people to bigger islands.</p><p>Video that Jibrilu and government spokesman Kevin Harris said was sent by Abaco residents showed homes missing parts of their roofs, downed power lines and smashed and overturned cars. One showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of an unidentified town at nearly the height of a car roof.</p><p>In some parts of Abaco, "you cannot tell the difference as to the beginning of the street versus where the ocean begins," said Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.</p><p>According to the Nassau Guardian, he called it "probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people."</p><p>Earlier, Minnis had warned that anyone who did not evacuate was "in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."</p><p>The government opened 14 shelters across the Bahamas. Dozens ignored evacuation orders, officials said.</p><p>"The end could be fatal," said Samuel Butler, assistant police commissioner. "We ask you, we beg you, we plead with you to get to a place of safety."</p><p>Bahamas radio station ZNS Bahamas reported a mother and child in Grand Bahama called to say they were sheltering in a closet and seeking help from police.</p><p>Silbert Mills, owner of the Bahamas Christian Network, said trees and power lines were torn down in The Abaco Islands.</p><p>"The winds are howling like we've never, ever experienced before," said Mills, 59, who planned to ride out the hurricane with his family in the concrete home he built 41 years ago in central Abaco.</p><p>Among those refusing to leave were 32 people in Sweetings Cay, a fishing town of a few hundred people about 5 feet (1.5 meters) above sea level, and a group that sought safety in Old Bahama Bay resort, which officials said was not safe.</p><p>Earlier Saturday, skiffs shuttled between outlying fishing villages and McLean's Town, a settlement of a few dozen homes at the eastern end of Grand Bahama island, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Florida's Atlantic coast. Most came from Sweetings Cay.</p><p>"We're not taking no chances," said Margaret Bassett, a ferry boat driver for the Deep Water Cay resort. "They said evacuate, you have to evacuate."</p><p>But Jack Pittard, a 76-year-old American who has visited the Bahamas for 40 years, decided to ride out the storm - his first hurricane - in The Abaco Islands.</p><p>He said he battened down his house to spend the storm in a nearby duplex. He noted the ocean is quite deep near where he was staying, and there is a cay that provides protection.</p><p>A short video from Pittard about 2:30 p.m. showed winds shaking his home and ripping off its siding.</p><p>"I'm not afraid of dying here," said Pittard, who lives in Lexington, Kentucky.</p><p>Jeffrey Allen, who lives in Freeport on Grand Bahama, said he had learned after several storms that damage predictions sometimes don't materialize, but he still takes precautions.</p><p>"It's almost as if you wait with anticipation, hoping that it's never as bad as they say it will be. However, you prepare for the worst nonetheless," he said.</p><p>Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet (1 meter) of rain, in addition to the winds and storm surge, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue.</p><p>Harris, the government spokesman, said Dorian could affect 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes. Authorities closed airports for The Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in the capital of Nassau stayed open.</p><p>The archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods, with wooden homes in low-lying areas.</p><p>After the Bahamas, the slow-crawling storm was forecast to turn sharply and skirt toward the U.S. coast, staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then buffeting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Florida's East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to the Volusia and Brevard county line. The same area was put under a storm surge watch. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.</p><p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned the state's densely populated Atlantic coast: "We're not out of the woods yet."</p><p>He suspended tolls on the Florida Turnpike and other roads, including Alligator Alley, from Fort Lauderdale to Naples, to keep traffic flowing for evacuees.</p><p>DeSantis noted some forecast models still bring Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula.</p><p>"That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds," DeSantis said. "That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant."</p><p>Palm Beach County ordered a mandatory evacuation for the eastern half of the county as of 1 p.m. Sunday. That included mobile homes, substandard housing, low-lying areas prone to flooding and homes along the Intracoastal Waterway and on barrier islands.</p><p>For Florida, it could come down to a handful of miles between relative safety and potential devastation. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dorian is forecast to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.</p><p>National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham urged residents not to bet on safety just because the specific forecast track has the storm just a bit offshore. Don't focus on the track, he said, but the larger cone of possibility that includes landfall.</p><p>Complicating matters is that with every new forecast, "we keep nudging (Dorian's track) a little bit to the left" which is closer to the Florida coast, Graham said.</p><p>Dorian is a powerful but small storm with hurricane force winds Sunday only extending 29 miles to the west, but they are expected to grow a bit. That makes forecasting its path delicate and difficult.</p><p>President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency and was briefed about what he called a "monstrous" storm.</p><p>"We don't know where it's going to hit but we have an idea, probably a little bit different than the original course," Trump said. "But it can change its course again and it can go back more toward Florida."</p><p>South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, mobilizing state resources to prepare for potential storm effects. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state could see heavy rain, winds and floods.</p><p>The hurricane upended some Labor Day holiday weekend plans in the U.S.: Major airlines allowed travelers to change reservations without fees, big cruise lines rerouted their ships and Cumberland Island National Seashore off Georgia closed to visitors. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/suspect-drives-onto-oakland-intl-airport-tarmac-during-pursuit-search-ongoing" title="Suspect dives into Bay in Oakland fleeing sheriff's deputies" data-articleId="426648728" >
<h3>Suspect dives into Bay in Oakland fleeing sheriff's deputies</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/commercial-building-destroyed-by-fire-in-downtown-hayward" title="Commercial building destroyed by fire in downtown Hayward" data-articleId="426642717" >
<h3>Commercial building destroyed by fire in downtown Hayward</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/two-dead-in-san-jose-street-racing-wreck-police-seeking-occupants-of-other-vehicle" title="Two dead in San Jose street racing crash, police seeking occupants of other vehicle" data-articleId="426639155" >
<h3>Two dead in San Jose street racing crash, police seeking occupants of other vehicle</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for suspect at Oakland International Airport. Greg Liggins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect dives into Bay in Oakland fleeing sheriff's deputies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 01:33PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:32PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities searched Sunday for a man who is believed to have jumped into the cold waters adjacent to Oakland International Airport after ramming a pickup through a perimeter gate while fleeing a sheriff's deputy.</p><p>Several hours of searching were unsuccessful, raising the possibility the person succumbed to hypothermia, said Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly.</p><p>Kelly said flights were shifted to the airport's north side runways but there were otherwise no disruptions to airport operations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/commercial-building-destroyed-by-fire-in-downtown-hayward" title="Commercial building destroyed by fire in downtown Hayward" data-articleId="426642717" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hayward_commercial_building_destroyed_in_0_7629649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hayward_commercial_building_destroyed_in_0_7629649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hayward_commercial_building_destroyed_in_0_7629649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hayward_commercial_building_destroyed_in_0_7629649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hayward_commercial_building_destroyed_in_0_7629649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The fire broke out at the corner of B Street and Main, the heart of downtown. Greg Liggins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Commercial building destroyed by fire in downtown Hayward</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Liggins </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 12:46PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:01PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities on Sunday are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an emtpy commercial building in the heart of downtown Hayward. </p><p>The fire broke out about 2 p.m. Saturday at a building at the corner of B and Main streets in an area that has been undergoing revitalization. </p><p>"The flames took off real quick," said witness Steven Bales.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/two-dead-in-san-jose-street-racing-wreck-police-seeking-occupants-of-other-vehicle" title="Two dead in San Jose street racing crash, police seeking occupants of other vehicle" data-articleId="426639155" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Two_killed_while_street_racing_in_San_Jo_0_7630071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Two_killed_while_street_racing_in_San_Jo_0_7630071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Two_killed_while_street_racing_in_San_Jo_0_7630071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Two_killed_while_street_racing_in_San_Jo_0_7630071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Two_killed_while_street_racing_in_San_Jo_0_7630071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two killed while street racing in San Jose. Leigh Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two dead in San Jose street racing crash, police seeking occupants of other vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 12:22PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:36PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people were killed Saturday night when the Jeep in which they were riding lost control and slammed into a tree, San Jose police said.</p><p>Police said it appears the Jeep's driver lost control during a street race with the driver of a BMW four-door sedan, and police were searching late Saturday night for the occupants of that car, who police said left the scene of the accident.</p><p>The accident was reported about 6:25 p.m. Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 