IHOP celebrates birthday with 60-cent pancakes

- IHOP is celebrating its birthday with a sweet deal.

On Tuesday, the restaurant chain celebrates its 60th anniversary, and is giving away short stacks of three buttermilk pancakes for just 60 cents.

In the days leading up to Tuesday, IHOP shared the news on its Twitter accounts sending out updates like, "Don’t tell anyone, but we’re giving away 60¢ pancakes for our 60th birthday. Tell everyone," and, "It’s our party and we’ll pancake if we want to. Come pancake pancakes on our 60th for just 60¢. Tuesday, July 17th."

The offer is only available for dine-in only and is limited to one short stack per person. The deal will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

