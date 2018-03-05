Instant Pot model recalled after fire hazard reports

- Instant Pot is recalling one of its multi-cooker models, sold exclusively at Walmart, after reports of it becoming a fire hazards causing it to overheat and melt.

The manufacturer, Double Insight, warns customers to stop using the “Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicookers with batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.” The code can be found on the rating label on the underside of the Instant Pot.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports about 104,000 units were affected. They advise consumers to unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.

About 107 reports have been filed with Double Insight, and no injuries have been reported.

Instant Pot is a multi-cooker, that includes functions like roasting, baking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming and other options.

