style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424946544" data-article-version="1.0">Insurance companies drop California policies in high-fire risk areas</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Insurance companies drop California policies in high-fire risk areas&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/insurance-companies-drop-california-policies-in-high-fire-risk-areas" data-title="Insurance companies drop California policies in high-fire risk areas" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/insurance-companies-drop-california-policies-in-high-fire-risk-areas" addthis:title="Insurance companies drop California policies in high-fire risk areas"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424946544.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424946544");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424946544-372490350"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cars leave Butte County during the Camp Fire. November 2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Cars leave Butte County during the Camp Fire. November 2018</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424946544-372490350" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/30%20CAMP%20FIRE%201_00.00.00.28_1542053735247.png_6390566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cars leave Butte County during the Camp Fire. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/insurance-companies-drop-california-policies-in-high-fire-risk-areas">Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:42PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - New California data shows insurance companies declined to renew nearly 350,000 home insurance policies in areas at high risk for wildfire since the state began collecting data in 2015.</p><p>The data released this week did not say how many people who lost their insurance were able to purchase it elsewhere or how much more it cost. It also showed total new and renewed insurance policies increased in fire risk areas during the same period.</p><p>Loss of home insurance or spiking policy prices are one consequence of California's deadly and destructive wildfires in recent years. The state did not collect the same data before 2015, making it difficult to get a wide view of changes in the state's home insurance market. Still, lawmakers, regulators and homeowners alike say they're concerned about the effect of devastating wildfires on homeowners.</p><p>Joel Laucher, an insurance department consultant, told lawmakers Wednesday that insurers are requesting premium hikes "in record numbers." The department received 25 requests for rate increases in 2015, compared with 69 in 2018, with even more requests likely this year.</p><p>But the insurance industry noted the number of non-renewed policies remained fairly steady year-over-year and said many insurers are still offering policies in high-risk fire areas.</p><p>"Insurers remain committed to covering homes in rural and urban zones, despite paying out more than $26 billion in claims from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires. Those claims payments will rebuild and revitalize these communities," Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federal of California, and Mark Sektnan, vice president for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said in a joint statement.</p><p>The data also shows 33,000 policies were not renewed by insurers in zip codes affected by major wildfires in Calaveras and Lake Counties in 2015, in Santa Rosa in 2017, and mudslides in Southern California in early 2018.</p><p>The data does not include non-renewals resulting from destructive fires in Redding and Paradise last year, leading insurance regulators to warn non-renewals could climb even more next year. Total new and renewed policies fell in the 10 counties with the most homes in high-risk fire areas over the four-year period, the data showed.</p><p>"This data should be a wake-up call for state and local policymakers that without action to reduce the risk from extreme wildfires and preserve the insurance market, we could see communities unraveling," state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.</p><p>The data also shows that more non-renewals were initiated by policy holders than by insurance companies, but the insurance department does not have data on why people choose not to renew their policies, spokesman Michael Soller said.</p><p>More people in high-risk fire areas are now buying insurance through the FAIR Plan, a state-created program that guarantees insurance access even to people in high fire-risk areas. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/20/Survival_Story__2_escape_injury_in_small_0_7605949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday after their small plane crashed five miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports the Coast guard was on rescue training mission when they received the call about the real" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Small plane crashes off Half Moon Bay coast, 2 rescued without injury</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:45PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A small plane pilot and his passenger battled aggressive sea life and freezing ocean water after the aircraft malfunctioned and took a nose dive into the Pacific Ocean not far from Half Moon Bay.</p><p>Pilot David Lesh was flying his small Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft, similar to a Cesna, with a woman passenger Tuesday evening shortly before 6 p.m. Another friend was flying next to them shooting photos when Lesh’s plane lost power and crashed into the water five miles west of the harbor in Half Moon Bay. </p><p>Lesh and his passenger climbed from the downed plane and grabbed flotation devices and a cell phone as the plane began to sink. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/1-injured-in-livermore-plane-crash" title="1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport" data-articleId="424927059" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/SkyFOX_over_a_small_plane_crash_near_the_0_7607579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emergency crews responding to a plane crash near the Livermore airport discovered two occupants on board, both of which were alive after the plane they were flying in crashed early Wednesday afternoon. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 12:09PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:26PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A single-engine Cessna 120 crashed late Wednesday morning after taking off from Livermore Municipal Airport, according to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.</p><p>The pilot had just taken off from Runway 25L when the plane went down nearby around 11:50 a.m., FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said.</p><p>The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash, and an update on their condition was not immediately available early Wednesday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-dies-after-being-shot-in-downtown-oakland-police-open-homicide-investigation" title="Man dies after being shot in Uptown, Oakland police open homicide investigation" data-articleId="424869237" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Man_killed_in_Oakland_near_San_Pablo_Ave_0_7606589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man killed in Oakland near San Pablo Avenue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies after being shot in Uptown, Oakland police open homicide investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Keith Crook </span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 06:17AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood late Tuesday night after he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects, police said.</p><p>There was still a crime scene on 20th Street near San Pablo Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police would only say a man was shot about 11:15 p.m. and died later at the hospital.</p><p>Video provided by Citizen App was shot through a window, showing police cars down below a row of houses and apartments. The neighborhood is blocks away from the Greyhound bus station.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/10-uninjured-after-jet-crashes-catches-fire-in-oroville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/10_uninjured_after_jet_crashes__catches__0_7607725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="10_uninjured_after_jet_crashes__catches__0_20190821212641"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10 uninjured after jet crashes, catches fire in Oroville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/racist-flyers-found-on-san-jose-state-university-campus"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_7607535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Racist_flyers_found_on_SJSU_0_20190821195250"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Racist flyers found on San Jose State University campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/1-injured-in-livermore-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/21/plane%20crash_1566415477112.PNG_7607432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="plane crash_1566415477112.PNG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 injured in small plane crash near Livermore airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview, and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. " title="ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 