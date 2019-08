He fled the scene in a blue four-door sedan with a stolen license plate. Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.

- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance finding a man who robbed a bank in Millbrae on Monday while disguised with a long wig and medical mask.

The man walked into the California Bank and Trust at 300 Broadway at 2:22 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller handed him cash, according to the sheriff's office.

He fled the scene in a blue four-door sedan with a stolen license plate.

The sheriff's office described the man as light-skinned.

During the robbery, he was wearing a long dark wig, a medical mask, sunglasses, dark pants and a dark button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery has been asked to call San Mateo County Sheriff's Office detective bureau at (650) 599-1536.