Investigators seek help in identifying human remains found near Soquel school

- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a body found near Soquel High School.

The decomposed remains were discovered in a wooded area north of 4343 Soquel Dr. on Feb. 1, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies said it appeared to have been there for at least three months.

An examination of the body determined the remains were that of a white man, over 50 years old, who was between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 3 inches tall.

The man had long, red wavy hair that was tied in a ponytail and was missing all of his teeth prior to his death, deputies said.



On Monday, sheriff's officials shared images of the t-shirt the victim was wearing when he died.



The front of the shirt says "1999 Hollister 7th Annual Poker Run." The back names a company called South County Motorcycles, located in Gilroy, according to the sheriff's office.



Although the body was found near Soquel High, investigators do not believe that there was any connection between the death and the school, deputies said.



The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who recognizes the description of the victim or his clothing to contact Santa Cruz County's Coroner's Investigations Unit at (831) 454-7790.