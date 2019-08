Photos of Jeffrey Epstein from the New York State Sex Offender Registry; clockwise from top left: 2011, 2017, 2012, 2016, 2013.



Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who was friends with some of the nation's most famous and powerful people, committed suicide at a Manhattan jail, while facing sex trafficking charges, authorities announced Saturday morning.

He hung himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held for the criminal charges.

Guards found his body at about 7:30 a.m. local time.

The 66-year-old billionaire was arrested last month in New Jersey, and charged with sex trafficking girls, and could have been sentenced to 45 years in prison, if convicted on all charges.

In 2008, he negotiated a controversial deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution from a minor, and served 13 months in jail.

Epstein surrounded himself with famous friends and aquaintances, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and hollywood stars.