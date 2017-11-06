< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Juvenile dies after thrown from car in San Jose, driver left him
Posted Jun 06 2019 01:41PM PDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 02:53PM PDT Juvenile dies after thrown from car in San Jose, driver left him https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411216395-400523290" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:41PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411216395" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN JOSE (KTVU)</strong> - A juvenile passenger was killed Thursday after he was thrown from a vehicle in San Jose and authorities say the driver left him at the scene. </p> <p>The crash happened around 3:46 a.m. near Monterey Road at Palm Avenue. </p> <p>According to investigators, a gold 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling in the northbound lanes when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes and continued in the wrong direction. </p> <p>The Camry slammed into a cement guardrail, spun out, and the juvenile victim was ejected from the vehicle. </p> <p>The car then collided into a side road guardrail. </p> <p>A witness stopped and tried to render aid to the occupants of the Camry, but the vehicle fled the scene. </p> <p>The witness located the victim lying in the roadway. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/SFPD_internal_affairs_investigation_rele_0_7361807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California’s new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year. SFPD internal affairs investigation released on high-profile Mario Woods shooting
By Candice Nguyen, KTVU
Posted Jun 06 2019 05:40PM PDT
San Francisco Police Department's internal affairs investigation into the 2015 shooting death of Mario Woods was released Monday revealing what officers were thinking before and after opening fire on the 26-year-old stabbing suspect. The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California's new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year.
"Before firing his firearm, it never crossed [the officer's] mind to give a warning to Woods that he was going to shoot because he did not want to shoot him," the report revealed about Officer Charles August who was first to encounter Woods.
"Officer August stated that he never thought he would have to shoot Woods, and up until the time he fired his weapon, believed Woods would drop the knife," an investigator wrote. The release was a result of a public records request by 2 Investigates and California’s new police transparency law that went into effect earlier this year.</p><p>“Before firing his firearm, it never crossed [the officer’s] mind to give a warning to Woods that he was going to shoot because he did not want to shoot him,” the report revealed about Officer Charles August who was first to encounter Woods.</p><p>“Officer August stated that he never thought he would have to shoot Woods, and up until the time he fired his weapon, believed Woods would drop the knife,” an investigator wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/bart-service-through-transbay-tube-halted-due-to-damaged-gas-line-in-oakland" title="BART service through Transbay Tube resumes following damaged gas line in Oakland" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Gas_leak_in_West_Oakland_causes_major_de_0_7361252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Gas_leak_in_West_Oakland_causes_major_de_0_7361252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Gas_leak_in_West_Oakland_causes_major_de_0_7361252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Gas_leak_in_West_Oakland_causes_major_de_0_7361252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Gas_leak_in_West_Oakland_causes_major_de_0_7361252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A gas leak in West Oakland caused major delays to BART, just prior to the start of the Thursday evening commute. BART service through Transbay Tube resumes following damaged gas line in Oakland
By Keith Burbank, Dan McMenamin, Duncan Sinfield
Posted Jun 06 2019 03:01PM PDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 05:23PM PDT
BART service has been restored through the Transbay Tube Thursday afternoon following a gas line break in West Oakland, BART officials said.
As of 3:19 p.m., service had been restored, but BART officials said riders should expect major, residual systemwide delays because of the earlier closure. BART officials said they hope to have all trains back on schedule by 5 p.m.
A construction company damaged a 1-inch pipe in the area of Campbell and Seventh streets near the West Oakland BART station, PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said. BART officials said they hope to have all trains back on schedule by 5 p.m. </p><p>A construction company damaged a 1-inch pipe in the area of Campbell and Seventh streets near the West Oakland BART station, PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/golden-state-warriors/warriors-minority-owner-fined-500k-banned-for-1-year-after-shoving-raptors-player" title="Warriors minority owner fined $500K, banned for 1 year after shoving Raptors' player" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" Warriors minority owner fined $500K, banned for 1 year after shoving Raptors' player
Posted Jun 06 2019 09:51AM PDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 05:20PM PDT
(KTVU) -- The Warriors not only lost game 3 of the NBA Finals, but the team is also apologizing for the actions of one of its owners.
Mark Stevens is a venture capitalist and one of the minority owners of the team.
He was sitting courtside Wednesday night, when Toronto Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry went into the crowd, going for a loose ball. 