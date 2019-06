- A juvenile passenger was killed Thursday after he was thrown from a vehicle in San Jose and authorities say the driver left him at the scene.

The crash happened around 3:46 a.m. near Monterey Road at Palm Avenue.

According to investigators, a gold 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling in the northbound lanes when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes and continued in the wrong direction.

The Camry slammed into a cement guardrail, spun out, and the juvenile victim was ejected from the vehicle.

The car then collided into a side road guardrail.

A witness stopped and tried to render aid to the occupants of the Camry, but the vehicle fled the scene.

The witness located the victim lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead that the scene.

California Highway Patrol officers were responding to a call of a wrong-way driver in the area when they located the Camry at Monterey Road and Bailey Avenue almost two miles from the original crash.

The driver and his passenger were detained and are being interviewed.

Authorities believe that alcohol and drugs may have been factors in the collision.

The victim's name won't be released until next of kin has been notified.