K9, human officers sniff out burglary suspect in San Mateo dumpster

- One K-9 officer and a number of human officers sniffed out a miscreant hiding in a dumpster in San Mateo after he and an accomplice allegedly burgled a business Thursday, police said.

Kethen Hubbard, 36,of San Francisco, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and related offenses, according to police.

His alleged accomplice, Kayla Mitchell, 34, also of San Francisco, was arrested and booked on suspicion of commercial burglary and associated crimes, police said.

The case began when a business owner got an alarm notification, checked out his surveillance camera and spotted the burglars at work inside his business around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers responded to the burglary in progress at the business complex at 1810 Gateway Drive, police said.

They approached a car with two passengers in the parking lot, but the car zoomed away, police said.

Within minutes, the car slammed into a raised parking median and the driver leaped out and sprinted across the parking lot, across state Highway 92 and behind the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, police said.

Zigi, the police department's intrepid K-9 officer, found Hubbard in the dumpster, police said, and the human officers arrested him.

Inside the car, officers found Mitchell, along with an assortment of stolen property from the business complex and burglary tools, according to police.